FIRST ALERT: Threat for damaging winds this evening

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Saturday has brought another round of hot and muggy weather across central Alabama. If you haven’t had a chance to see a storm yet today to cool you off, just wait. We have a First Alert for widespread rain and storms moving in by the early evening that will pose a threat for strong-- and potentially damaging-- wind gusts. A Level 1 and 2 out of 5 risk is in place across central Alabama with the main threat window being from 4:00 P.M. to 12:00 A.M. Storms developing to our north this afternoon will slide southward toward us over the next few hours, and some storms may turn strong or severe. In addition to the damaging wind risk, storms will also produce intense lightning and heavy rainfall, so we will be keeping an eye out for any areas of localized flooding. Make sure you go inside if a severe thunderstorm warning is issued for you area, and stay up to date on the WBRC First Alert Weather App.

The more robust storms should come to an end after midnight, though we could see some lingering showers through daybreak. These storms are due to a front moving into the state that will 1) bring lower rain chances for the start of the work week and 2) knock the heat back down to the upper 80 and low 90s. Some hit-or-miss showers or storms could still develop Sunday afternoon with the best coverage areas south and east. Otherwise, expect a partly sunny sky with it nowhere near as hot.

The start of the work week will feature a mix of sun and clouds with highs near 90 degrees. Humidity will still be running high, but temperatures will be in more seasonable territory for July. Isolated showers and storms will develop during the afternoon, especially areas south, but most of us will stay dry.

Our Next Big Thing is a disturbance bringing enhanced rain coverage again for mid-week. With more clouds and rain around, highs will drop into the upper. Rain coverage will be around 60-70% on Wednesday and drop to 40% on Thursday. Heading into next weekend, the forecast favors a partly cloudy sky, seasonable heat and humidity with highs in the low 90s, and an isolated storm chance during the heat of the day.

