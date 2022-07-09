FIRST ALERT: Heat Advisory continues, chance for storms increasing

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Another day of extreme heat is expected today with a Heat Advisory for Heat Index Values at or above 105 through the afternoon before a front moves through the region this afternoon and tonight. Along and ahead of the front strong-to-severe storms are possible. Some of the storms will have the potential for producing damaging straight line winds up to 60 mph.

WBRC Saturday morning weather 7/9/22 (WBRC)

The storms will enter North Alabama around 1 p.m. and move south of the region early this evening. The main front will begin moving through around 2 p.m., reaching the Birmingham area between 5 and 6 p.m. and continue moving south and east with most of the activity ending by around 10 p.m. The primary threat from these storms will be damaging winds but we could also see heavy rain in a short amount of time between 2 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Rain chances will linger in Southeast Alabama tomorrow. The added clouds and rain will allow maximum afternoon temperatures to finally be a few degrees lower and no additional severe storms are expected tomorrow. The heat relief should continue into next week with afternoon high temperatures near or perhaps slightly below seasonal averages. We will continue to see areas of rain with the better chances to the south and along the Northern Gulf.

Rain chances look to be lower in areas north of I-20 where only isolated activity is expected. Winds will become more southerly bringing back more moisture beginning Tuesday which will again lead to mainly afternoon or early evening rain chances. An area of low pressure to the south and west will move northeast Wednesday bringing a return to likely showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon as the tropical aim mass lingers across the region. A few of these storms could become severe, especially in areas south of I-20. The system will move out of our area by Thursday with diminishing rain chances from northwest to southeast going into the second half of the week. Still there will continue to be a few isolated showers or thunderstorms Thursday and Friday afternoon with the better rain chances farther south where more moisture will linger through the end of next week.

Again, a word of caution regarding today’s weather, a Heat Advisory remains in effect until 7 p.m. Afternoon heat index values are expected to be between 105 and 109 degrees, Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments.

Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency, so call 9-1-1

WBRC Saturday morning weather 7/9/22 (WBRC)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.