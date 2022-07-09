Drones will be competing and surveying scenes at the 2022 World Games

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Drones will be racing around Protective Stadium on July 9 and 10, but some of the most important drones won’t even be competing. Some are actually providing an eye in the sky to keep visitors and athletes safe.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has four different drones they will be flying throughout the games to keep ticket holders safe at the different World Games venues.

Deputies will use different drones for different scenarios, some are smaller and take very little time to set up.

The Sheriff’s Office will use those in spot scenarios or to investigate an incident in a hurry, or even in larger indoor venues.

Some of the larger drones have more cameras and some are capable of using thermal technology. This can help when law enforcement is surveying scenes in low light situations.

“For me knowing we are ready to respond to a vast array of different scenarios and knowing we are doing it effectively and keeping the people and our officers safe, that is what it is all about. Making sure our people are safe and that our officers are safe while we are doing the World Games,” said Jefferson County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Chuck Jaeger

While they won’t be ensuring your safety, you can watch drone racing July 9 at 1:30 p.m. at Protective Stadium.

