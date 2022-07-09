Crews battling brush fire in Pelham

PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Crews in Pelham confirm they are battling a brush fire in Shelby County.

Pelham Fire Chief Mike Reed says this brush fire is between Oak Forest and Peavine Falls Road. Park Rangers, Pelham Fire units, and Chelsea Fire units are battling the fire. So far, no word on how many acres are impacted, but the fire is 50 percent contained.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

