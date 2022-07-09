LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Crews battling brush fire in Pelham

Crews in Pelham confirm they are battling a brush fire in Shelby County.
Crews in Pelham confirm they are battling a brush fire in Shelby County.(MGN)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Crews in Pelham confirm they are battling a brush fire in Shelby County.

Pelham Fire Chief Mike Reed says this brush fire is between Oak Forest and Peavine Falls Road. Park Rangers, Pelham Fire units, and Chelsea Fire units are battling the fire. So far, no word on how many acres are impacted, but the fire is 50 percent contained.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Kay Ivey to decline State of Emergency request for the World Games
generic crash
29-year-old killed, multiple others injured in crash on Hwy 31
Parents claim Off The Wall party business accepts deposits yet appears abandoned.
Parents upset over Birmingham party business not returning deposits or calls
Several vendors at the World Games are disappointed following the first couple days.
Vendors at The World Games Merchants Market upset over lack of advertisement, air conditioning, placement
A photo of Diania Kronk and an urn containing her ashes is held by her daughter Kelly...
Dispatcher who didn’t send ambulance charged in woman’s 2020 death

Latest News

Two World Games events have been postponed due to a threat for severe weather on July 9.
World Games events postponed due to weather
Several vendors at the World Games are disappointed following the first couple days.
Vendors at The World Games Merchants Market upset over lack of advertisement, air conditioning, placement
Interstate 20 near the 212 mile marker
I-20 EB closed due to multiple crashes, standing water in Cleburne County
I-65 southbound at the 237 MM
Lane closure on I-65 SB in Alabaster