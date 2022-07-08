LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

The World Games has been years in the making for Birmingham

Birmingham's road to World Games host city
By Josh Gauntt
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 5:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - This international event has been years in the making. It took a village of people to get to this day. It’s a big moment for the city as it welcomes to the world.

The big announcement came back in 2015. Birmingham sent a delegation to Switzerland to get the good news that the Magic City will host the World Games.

About two years later, former mayor William Bell arrived in Poland to accept the flag for the World Games. Talks of a possible new stadium in downtown eventually became a reality as well.

In 2018, Birmingham was officially on the clock to get ready. The World Games countdown clock installed at Uptown in the city’s entertainment district.

“Let’s get busy. Let’s get this interstate finished. Let’s get this stadium built and lets show the world who we really are,” Jefferson County Commissioner Joe Knight said at the time. Fast forward to October 2021, Protective Stadium made its debut.

The nearby BJCC and Legacy Arena also getting much needed upgrades. All of that to welcome thousands of athletes and fans from around the globe.

“This is about our future. This about a Birmingham that is finally coming of age. A new Birmingham and The World Games is going to be our coming out party to showcase to the world what Birmingham is all about,” Nick Sellers, CEO of The World Games said.

The World Games haven’t been in the United States since the 1980s. Mayor Randall Woodfin says this is a big moment for Birmingham, a city with a storied history.

“In 2022, we’ve come a long way as a city and as a people. I think the World Games present a unique opportunity for any city in any country across the entire globe to add another chapter to its history book of who it is and showcase that to the entire world,” Mayor Woodfin said.

Over the next 10 days, Woodfin says the city has an amazing opportunity to show the world who we are.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

City of Birmingham declares State of Emergency during The World Games 2022
Officials with the Alabama Forestry Commission say they are investigating after an employee was...
Alabama Forestry Commission employee killed in tragic accident
Deputies say a hit-and-run crash on Sol Legare Road near Folly Road sent a pedestrian to the...
‘Outer Banks’ crew member killed in double hit-and-run, casting agency says
Sheriff: Kidnapping victim relieved suspect in custody
Kidnapping victim Betty Cobb home recovering, thanks those who searched for her
4-year-old suffers partial vision loss after fireworks injury
4-year-old girl suffers partial vision loss after fireworks injury

Latest News

Suspect charged with capital murder in Sylacauga's first homicide of 2022
Man arrested for capital murder in Sylacauga’s first homicide of 2022
Andrew Roden is one of a handful of people from Alabama competing in the games. He claims he's...
Alabama native competing for gold in sumo wrestling at World Games
Parents claim Off The Wall party business accepts deposits yet appears abandoned.
Parents upset over Birmingham party business not returning deposits or calls
The United States of America athletes enter Protective Stadium at The World Games 2022 Opening...
Welcome to Birmingham, y’all: The World Games are finally here