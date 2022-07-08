LawCall
Talladega College appoints new Chief of Police

Officials with Talladega College announced that the school has appointed Detective-Sergeant...
Officials with Talladega College announced that the school has appointed Detective-Sergeant Christopher Anderson as the new Chief of Police.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 1:40 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TALLADEGA, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with Talladega College announced that the school has appointed Detective-Sergeant Christopher Anderson as the new Chief of Police.

Anderson has worked in law enforcement for 27 years, and is a retired veteran with the Birmingham Police Department. He has also appeared on A&E’s “First 48-Birmingham” and has co-hosted “Reasonable Doubt” on Investigation Discovery.

Anderson is also a graduate of Talladega College.

“Chief Anderson is nationally known and respected for his contributions to the field of law enforcement. He has extensive training and experience as well as a reputation for promoting trust, mutual respect and accountability in policing,” said Talladega College President Dr. Gregory Vincent.

“I look forward to working with City of Talladega Police Chief Diane Thomas to help bridge the gap between the City’s police department, the community, and Talladega College. Serving as police chief at a college is not drastically different from what I have always done. It is still leadership and still community-oriented policing,” said Anderson.

Anderson will officially begin as the new chief of police on July 15.

