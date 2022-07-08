Stillman College recognizes longest living alumnus

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Stillman College recognized a retired West Alabama Educator this week.

One of the best compliments you can make about a teacher is that they took knowledge and shared it with those who needed it. Stillman credited Lucille Hardrick for doing that a thousand times over.

“The Lord just blessed me. I honored my mother and father,” Hardrick responded when asked about her life and career in teaching.

Hardrick’s parents would be proud to see how representatives from her alma mater honored her recently. The Williams Institute for Leadership, Equity and Race Relations in America at Stillman College celebrated her legacy during an in-home visit. Hardrick earned a two-year degree from Stillman in 1942 and began teaching elementary school that year.

She made a big impact in the life of retired Lt. General Willie J. Williams when his family moved to Moundville, where Hardrick taught Elementary School. On July 7, he and other Stillman representatives presented her with a resolution from the Williams Institute, a copy of her 1942 transcript from Stillman, and roses and a wreath on behalf of the student body.

“I just appreciate all of them. I just wish I could keep them around me. I just really enjoyed them,” Hardrick continued.

Hardrick retired from teaching in 1976. Stillman College chose to recognize on her birthday as Hardrick turned 103 years old. That also makes her the school’s oldest living alumnus.

