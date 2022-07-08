Police investigating accident involving Birmingham City School bus

LawCall
Advertisement

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police say they are investigating an accident involving a school bus that happened on July 8.

Police say this happened at 41st Street and 1st Avenue North. There were children on the bus, but no injuries were reported in the crash.

Officials with Birmingham City Schools say the students on the bus were in the Sensational Summer Learning program at Martha Gaskins Elementary School, and were returning from a field trip.

Officials say the bus suffered minimal damage, and that the students were taken back to school on another bus.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

