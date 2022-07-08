LawCall
Police investigate bank robbery in Trussville

Police investigate robbery of PNC Bank in Trussville, Ala.
Police investigate robbery of PNC Bank in Trussville, Ala.(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities are investigating after they say a man entered a bank in Trussville Friday afternoon demanding money.

Lt. Clint Riner with the Trussville Police Department says the PNC Bank on Roosevelt Blvd. was robbed around 3:36 p.m. Friday.

The suspect is described by police as a bald male, unknown age, with a cut or mark above his left eye. We’re told he was wearing a green pullover and a facemask.

Police say the suspect told bank employees he had a gun, but he never displayed it.

No one was injured in the incident. Authorities say the suspect left the bank in an older model white pickup truck, make or model unknown, with an undisclosed amount of money.

No other details were given. We’ll update this story when we know more.

