Parents upset over Birmingham party business not returning deposits or calls

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Several area parents say they paid deposits to a Birmingham party business that doesn’t seem to actually be operating.

Though they both had party dates and times set with Off The Wall and paid a deposit, the business was closed when they showed up.

“Like that’s just not how you handle business,” said Byuanca Godbolt.

She and another mom Shay Self are searching for answers and a refund. They are frustrated that their child’s planned party at the family fun center did not happen.

“Disappointment,” said Self. “A little anger. It’s a betrayal-type situation because I’m entrusting my child’s first birthday party to this business and then we come and get nothing -- and no response about what’s going on.”

Self says she booked her 1-year-old son’s birthday party online for this past Sunday and even paid the $100 deposit.

“Received the confirmation on email and thought that was it,” she added. “We show up Sunday to party with all of our guests in tow and we come to a empty building that looks like it has been closed down.”

She tried calling the business and the phone simply rang and went to voicemail, which was full. She says by Tuesday, the phone didn’t ring at all. It now goes straight to voicemail: “It’s just a dead-end phone call.”

Byuanca Godbolt is facing a similar situation, though she was able to get in contact with someone last month.

“I told her then I would come up here Thursday to pay my deposit,” said Godbolt. “Came up here. No one was here. I called. No one answered. Came back up here Friday. No one was there. I think we went through that maybe for like two weeks.”

She says she eventually paid her deposit over the phone but after running into more roadblocks, Godbolt Facebook messaged someone with the business.

“She responded with a refund request form basically telling me she wasn’t the owner anymore and she has nothing to do with it,” she added.

Both Godbolt and Self are still waiting for their refunds. Self said she submitted the refund form four separate times without a response or a confirmation email.

Now they are warning other parents so they can avoid losing their money the same way.

“Make sure you look at all the reviews and everything to see what everyone else is going through before you try to book,” said Godbolt.

WBRC also had a difficult time reaching someone with Off The Wall. For nearly two hours Thursday, we waited outside the business to talk with someone but nobody answered the door. We also called the provided number at least three times in a two day span. Without ringing, the answering machine picks up and then says the voicemail box is full. In an effort to get in touch with the business, we also messaged them on Facebook and waited over a day with no response.

On the Better Business Bureau’s website, Off The Wall is not listed as an accredited business.

They also have a complaint from November of last year with the same situation. The complain reads:

“I scheduled a party on their website on November 9th, 2021 and paid a $100 deposit. I immediately tried to call to talk about details and ask a few questions. I have continued to call almost everyday with no answer and I can not leave a voicemail because their voicemail box is full. I went to the location on Friday November 12th, 2021. I was there at 1:30pm, their website shows that they open at 12pm and the sign on the door states they open at 10am. There was a “closed” sign on the door and no one was in the building. The party I scheduled is for my son’s 2nd birthday and I scheduled for November 27th, 2021 at 1pm. I am going to be scheduling a party somewhere else but I need the deposit I paid back and I can not get in touch with anyone whatsoever and I do not know who the owner is.”

A spokesperson with BBB Serving Central & South Alabama gave the following tips to remind customers:

1. Read contracts, including the fine print. Before you sign the dotted line, read the contract carefully. Pay close attention to cancelation policies, deposit returns, dates and times, cleanup rules, and any other important details. Never do business with an event venue that doesn’t have a contract for you to sign.

2. Make your deposit with a credit card. It’s always best practice to make payments with your credit card. If you have any problems with the venue later on, charges will be easier to dispute.

3. Maintain communication with that business and try and if any issues arise, try and work with them to work out the issue.

4. Research the venue. It’s always a good idea to do an internet search with the venue name followed by “reviews” and “complaints.” Don’t rely solely on reviews you read on the venue’s website. Find reviews on third-party websites instead. Search them on BBB.org to see if anyone has run into issues in the past.

