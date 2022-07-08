LawCall
Man accused of stealing ambulance outside UAB back in Jefferson County Jail

Deputies bring Phillip Bradford back to Jefferson Co. Jail SOURCE: Jefferson County Sheriff's Office
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 7:56 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
JEFFERSON Co., Ala. (WBRC) - The man accused of stealing an ambulance outside UAB Hospital was back in the Jefferson County Jail as of Thursday night, July 7, 2022.

Lt. Joni Money with Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said 45-year-old Phillip Shane Bradford, an inmate who escaped custody on Wednesday June 22, 2022, was captured by U.S. Marshals in Arizona.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputes said at approximately 2:45 PM investigators with the US Marshal’s service located Bradford. Investigators said Bradford was in the company of his girlfriend, Khara Dubose. Both Bradford and Dubose were taken into custody.

The US Marshal’s Gulf Coast Regional Task Force developed information that Bradford was in the Phoenix area and set up surveillance on the suspected location. Investigators said Bradford and Dubose were seen walking down the street with another couple, who were thought to have been unaware of Bradford’s escape.

Bradford was brought back and booked into the Jefferson County Jail at 7:25 p.m. on Thursday, July 7.

Video from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office shows deputies walking him into the jail.

Bradford faces several charges.

Information released from the Jefferson County’s Sheriff’s Office mentioned concerns over “whether the deputy properly handled” an escaped inmate during transportation.

Here is the full release:

On Wednesday, June 22, 2022, a Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputy was in the process of transporting a prisoner from UAB Hospital back to the Jefferson County Jail in Birmingham. The inmate was able to escape from the transporting Deputy, gain control of an unoccupied ambulance and flee the area. In an effort to get information regarding the identification of the inmate to the public in a timely manner, it was initially thought that the inmate had “overpowered” the deputy during the transport. We have been focusing on locating this subject and bringing him back into custody, however, we are also investigating how this inmate was able to escape. This is still an active investigation, however, we have concerns as to the whether the deputy properly handled the inmate during transportation. We have received video that appears to show activity that is not consistent with the training provided to our personnel. An in-depth investigation into all aspects of this escape is being conducted and appropriate action will be taken upon the conclusion.

Deputies bring Phillip Bradford back to Jefferson Co. Jail SOURCE: Jefferson County Sheriff's Office
