Heat Advisory extended through Saturday evening

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Friday! The heat advisory continues for all of Central Alabama today and now continues through 7 PM Saturday. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity levels will likely make the heat index climb into the 105°F-109°F range for both days. Please take it easy if you have to be outside. Stay hydrated and take several breaks. Temperatures this morning are starting out very warm. Most locations are in the mid to upper 70s. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us dry this morning with a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures this afternoon are forecast to climb into the mid to upper 90s with southwest winds at 5-10 mph. You probably won’t need the umbrella this morning, but you may need one this afternoon if a storm develops. Storm chances this afternoon and evening are around 30-40%. Any storm that forms today could produce strong winds, frequent lightning, and locally heavy rain. The greatest threat for an isolated strong storm will likely occur in east Alabama. If you plan on attending the World Games or Barons baseball this evening, plan for muggy and warm conditions with temperatures in the 80s. An isolated shower or storm will be possible.

Next Big Thing: The big story over the weekend is that a weak cold front is forecast to move into Central Alabama Saturday evening. We’ll likely start tomorrow morning off mostly dry with a chance for isolated storms in north Alabama. Temperatures will likely start out in the upper 70s. Ahead of the front, we are expecting to heat up into the mid to upper 90s Saturday afternoon. A heat advisory continues for tomorrow where it could feel like it is around 105°F-109°F. We think storms will likely fire up ahead of the cold front Saturday afternoon and evening. With plenty of instability in place - fuel needed to intensify storms - we think we could see a few strong or severe storms tomorrow. The Storm Prediction Center is highlighting a marginal risk - threat level one out of five - for all of Central Alabama tomorrow. The main threats will be damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph, large hail, frequent lightning, and heavy rainfall. Storms could be intense, so make sure you monitor the WBRC First Alert Weather App. Rain chance is up to 70% tomorrow. I think the timeline for the greatest chance to see scattered storms will likely occur between 3 PM - Midnight.

Slightly Cooler Temperatures Sunday: The cold front will likely stall in parts of south-central Alabama Sunday. We’ll start Sunday morning off with a chance for isolated showers and temperatures in the lower 70s. Sunday will likely end up cooler with temperatures closer to average. Plan for a partly to mostly cloudy sky Sunday with highs in the upper 80s with a few spots near 90°F. We will hold on to a 30-40% chance for widely scattered showers and storms Sunday afternoon, but I think the greatest chance for rain will likely remain south of I-20.

Unsettled Weather Next Week: A wet pattern could set up across the Southeast next week. With higher chances of rain and increasing cloud cover, temperatures will likely trend cooler than this week with highs in the upper 80s. Monday could end up as our driest day with only a 30% chance for widely scattered showers and storms. Another cold front is forecast to move into Central Alabama by the middle of next week, enhancing our storm chances. Next Wednesday could be our best chance for scattered showers and storms. Daytime heating will likely trigger a chance for scattered storms by the end of next week. It remains too early to determine if we’ll dry out by next weekend. The European model dries us out by next Friday, but the GFS model shows afternoon chances for thunderstorms each day.

Tropical Update: The tropics remain quiet for the next five days. If you plan on heading to the Gulf Coast this weekend, plan for a low to moderate rip current threat this weekend. Jellyfish could be an issue especially for Orange Beach. Temperatures today and tomorrow will likely end up in the upper 80s and lower 90s with an isolated shower or storm possible. The bad news is that next week is looking very unsettled and wet thanks to a stalled front across the area. Rain chances remain high for most of next week. Rainfall totals could add up to several inches over the next seven days. When cold fronts stall across the Gulf, sometimes an area of low pressure can develop enhancing storm chances. It’ll be something to watch for the middle and end of next week from the Texas coast to the Florida Panhandle.

