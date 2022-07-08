LawCall
Full house at University Of Montevallo for fallen deputy’s funeral

By Bryan Henry
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MONTEVALLO, Ala. (WBRC) - Bibb County Deputy Brad Johnson will never be forgotten, always remembered as a lawman who was dedicated to his profession and the community. Those were the sentiments tossed around during his funeral on June 8.

Hundreds turned out at the University of Montevallo to say goodbye to fallen Bibb County Deputy Brad Johnson, including Johnson’s very own K-9, Bodie.

Johnson died after getting shot by an armed suspect last month. In addition to the mourners, some 300 law enforcement personnel from 80 agencies attended the service, including Johnson’s fellow deputy Chris Poole, who was also shot allegedly by the same gunman at scene. Poole continues to recover from his injuries.

“He was the life of every party. There was never a time that you were around Brad you didn’t end up with a huge smile. Brad was a real life superhero.”

Brad Johnson was 32 years old.

