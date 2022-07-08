LawCall
CrimeStoppers offering reward in Gadsden homicide

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with CrimeStoppers say they are offering a $1,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest in a homicide that happened on July 5.

Authorities say that around 1:20 a.m., officers responded to a shots fired called in the 1400 block of East Broad Street. Officers were then told that a hospital was treating a shooting victim, Trayvon White. White later died from his injuries.

If you have any information regarding this shooting, you are asked to call Gadsden Police or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP or 1-833-AL1-STOP.

