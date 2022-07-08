LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Crane Hill man drowns in Smith Lake on Thursday

(WALA)
By Wade Smith
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A Crane Hill man drowned in Smith Lake near Crane Hill on Thursday.

According to Sergeant Jeremy J. Burkett of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, an incident happened on the water around 3:30 on July 8. Terry Campbell, age 82, went into the water and died as a result of drowning. Campbell’s body was recovered in the same area at 5:45 p.m.

Multiple officials from Crane Hill, Logan and other Cullman County agencies responded to assist at the scene.

Nothing further is available as the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

City of Birmingham declares State of Emergency during The World Games 2022
Officials with the Alabama Forestry Commission say they are investigating after an employee was...
Alabama Forestry Commission employee killed in tragic accident
Deputies say a hit-and-run crash on Sol Legare Road near Folly Road sent a pedestrian to the...
‘Outer Banks’ crew member killed in double hit-and-run, casting agency says
Sheriff: Kidnapping victim relieved suspect in custody
Kidnapping victim Betty Cobb home recovering, thanks those who searched for her
4-year-old suffers partial vision loss after fireworks injury
4-year-old girl suffers partial vision loss after fireworks injury

Latest News

Retired educator Lucille Logan Hardrick.
Stillman College recognizes longest living alumnus
Inmate Edward Williams
Escaped inmate from Escambia County recaptured
Body discovered in Hurricane Creek in Tuscaloosa
Body discovered in Hurricane Creek in Tuscaloosa
Body discovered in Hurricane Creek in Tuscaloosa
Body discovered in Hurricane Creek in Tuscaloosa