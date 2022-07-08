City Walk BHAM is open

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - City Walk BHAM is now open.

Eight years in the making, City Walk BHAM offers everything from pickleball courts and skateboarding to dog parks and relaxing gardens.

The City Walk is located beneath the I 20/59 bridge and spans 10 city blocks from 15th St., North to 25th St., North.

City Walk BHAM (Barge Design Solutions, Inc.)

Fans of The World Games took part is some of the free fun Thursday. There was even a drone challenge.

