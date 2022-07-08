LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

City Walk BHAM is open

City Walk BHAM
City Walk BHAM(Barge Design Solutions, Inc.)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 9:08 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - City Walk BHAM is now open.

Eight years in the making, City Walk BHAM offers everything from pickleball courts and skateboarding to dog parks and relaxing gardens.

The City Walk is located beneath the I 20/59 bridge and spans 10 city blocks from 15th St., North to 25th St., North.

City Walk BHAM
City Walk BHAM(Barge Design Solutions, Inc.)

Fans of The World Games took part is some of the free fun Thursday. There was even a drone challenge.

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas in Georgia was $4.31 over the weekend....
Owner out nearly $12K after discounting gas for community: ‘It was worth it’
Officials with the city's Planning Department say the couple was violating a code section...
Couple fined $1,500 for parking in their own driveway
Central Alabama CrimeStoppers reports Christina Thurman is back in custody.
Capital murder suspect who escaped Alabama detention facility recaptured
Betty Cobb described as fighter by friends and family
Friends describe Betty Cobb as a fighter after being kidnapped and tied up for hours
Marcus Harper is charged with a deadly shooting in Gate City.
Arrest made in deadly Gate City shooting

Latest News

City leaders encourage people to get informed prior to the international competition.
What you need to know about The World Games road closures
Deputies bringing Phillip Bradford back to Jefferson Co. Jail
Man accused of stealing ambulance outside UAB back in Jefferson County Jail
Deputies bring Phillip Bradford back to Jefferson Co. Jail SOURCE: Jefferson County Sheriff's...
Deputies bring Phillip Bradford back to Jefferson Co. Jail SOURCE: Jefferson County Sheriff's Office
Civil rights attorney Fred Gray honored with Medal of Freedom
Civil rights attorney Fred Gray honored with Medal of Freedom