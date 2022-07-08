LawCall
Centreville turns out to say goodbye to one of their own

By Bryan Henry
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CENTREVILLE, Ala, (WBRC) - Bibb County said goodbye to fallen deputy and local hero Brad Johnson on July 8. Johnson was shot and killed while pursuing a suspect.

In downtown Centreville, a number of mourners gathered on the square to pay their salute to Deputy Johnson. Those who turned out were from all walks of life, the very young to the grownups and some even brought American flags. Although Johnson was well known and highly respected, there were those who never got to him on a personal level. They wished they had.

“We’re one that highly commends and always says thank you for serving to our officers, firemen and military,” said Brenda Watkins.

“Because I wanted to be officer ever since I was a five-year-old, and I learned to pay my respects to officers,” said 15-year old Lizzie Dubaz.

“To express my feelings, how hard is to and how hard he worked for himself and for other people, and just thank him,” said eight-year-old Maggie Watkins.

“He’s one of ours.. that’s the reason.. about him.. his family.. his faithfulness. The way he talked and the way he loved God,” said Charles Moore.

“I’ve never seen an outpouring of love from the community and the police department,” said Brenda Watkins.

From downtown a private burial was held at Pineland Cemetery just up the road in Centreville.

