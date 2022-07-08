LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Body discovered in Hurricane Creek in Tuscaloosa

Body discovered in Hurricane Creek in Tuscaloosa
Body discovered in Hurricane Creek in Tuscaloosa(wbrc)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 8:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa Police and Violent Crimes Unit is at a scene at Hurricane Creek after a body was discovered early Friday morning.

According to officials, at around 7:15 a.m. a man walking his dog discovered the person and called police.

The victim has not been identified.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates,

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

City of Birmingham declares State of Emergency during The World Games 2022
Officials with the Alabama Forestry Commission say they are investigating after an employee was...
Alabama Forestry Commission employee killed in tragic accident
Deputies say a hit-and-run crash on Sol Legare Road near Folly Road sent a pedestrian to the...
‘Outer Banks’ crew member killed in double hit-and-run, casting agency says
Sheriff: Kidnapping victim relieved suspect in custody
Kidnapping victim Betty Cobb home recovering, thanks those who searched for her
4-year-old suffers partial vision loss after fireworks injury
4-year-old girl suffers partial vision loss after fireworks injury

Latest News

generic crash
29-year-old killed, multiple others injured in crash on Hwy 31
Suspect charged with capital murder in Sylacauga's first homicide of 2022
Man arrested for capital murder in Sylacauga’s first homicide of 2022
This international event has been years in the making. It took a village of people to get to...
The World Games has been years in the making for Birmingham
Andrew Roden is one of a handful of people from Alabama competing in the games. He claims he's...
Alabama native competing for gold in sumo wrestling at World Games