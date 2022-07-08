Birmingham Police investigating homicide in Titusville

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police say they are currently investigating a homicide in Titusville that happened on July 8.

Authorities say this happened around 6:00 p.m. at Center Street South and Fourth Avenue South. Police say a female died from a gunshot wound. So far, no word on any suspects in thsi case.

We will keep you updated as we learn more information.

