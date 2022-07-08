Birmingham Department of Transportation working to fix transit troubles after World Games opening ceremony

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The World Games 2022 is in full swing following the opening ceremonies on July 7, but long wait times for buses made getting there a little hectic for some people.

We heard some people waited 40 minutes or longer for buses to get to the opening ceremony, but the Birmingham Department of Transportation said it has already learned lessons from Thursday night and is ironing out the kinks.

Christina Argo, with the Birmingham Department of Transportation, said overall, riding the line to the World Games opening ceremony was a success.

“We heard a lot of positive feedback about how convenient it was,” Argo said.

But there were some hiccups.

Some people along the red line waited nearly an hour in the heat for a bus.

“We were a little overwhelmed for a moment with the number of people jumping on the Red Line in Homewood. The city staff is coordinating directly with BJCTA, the Max operators, and so, as soon as we realized we had a crowd there, we got more buses on the line,” Argo said.

She added that a total of 60 buses were put into service Thursday night keep up with demand.

The opening ceremony ran longer than expected, but Argo said they had everyone back on a bus within an hour.

“By midnight, everybody had been moved and put on a bus, so they were on their way home,” Argo said.

The Birmingham Department of Transportation believes mass transit is still the best way to get to and from the World Games.

And remember, the service is free!

“We’re excited to be able to offer this service. This is the first time the city has ever done anything like this, so be patient with us. We’ve got staff at every stop,” Argo said.

As a reminder, once you get dropped off at the Hub, you’ll still have to walk a few blocks to get into the games.

So, you’ll want to be sure that you have on comfortable shoes and of course, plenty of water.

For more information on mass transit to the World Games and parking, click here.

