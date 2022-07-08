LawCall
29-year-old killed, multiple others injured in crash on Hwy 31

generic crash
generic crash(MGN)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 8:17 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A car accident in a drop top Camaro has claimed the life of a 29-year-old man and injured several others.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner, 29-year-old Antonio Laden Haynes was driving a convertible Cheverlot Camaro in the 3700 block of Decatur Hwy around 7:30 p.m. when he lost control of the car. The vehicle rolled over and multiple unrestrained occupants were ejected.

The injured occupants were transported to local hospitals for treatment. The extent of their injuries has not been reported.

Haynes died at the scene.

The circumstances surrounding the wreck are being investigated by the Birmingham Police Department.

