World Games Plaza takes center stage as the international competition begins

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - City Walk is getting busier by the minute as Birmingham kicks off the World Games on July 7.

Whether it’s robots, or archery, there is no shortage of tents and booths at City Walk.

“They have a little bit of everything here and I’m looking forward to it,” said Microsoft Vice President Michael Ford.

Ford was stunned to see the City Walk transformation, and believes this is just the start.

“I’m very excited for the kick off. I am very excited for Birmingham, for Alabama because this is my home. Can’t wait to see some of the sports.”

Ford also believes the event will help showcase what Alabama and its Historically Black Colleges are capable of.

“The future is tech. We want to open it up to everybody. We want to be very inclusive of under represented minorities, gender. We want to open up tech to everybody because everybody can thrive with the use of tech.”

Once World Game and local leaders cut the ribbon to officially start the World Games, the crowd began to grow, with thousands taking in the sights and sounds by six in the evening.

“This is exactly what we expect. I believe the crowds will only grow throughout the week. It has been fantastic and the feedback has been great. People from Alabama are proud to showcase the state this way and we are really proud to be able to offer that to them,” said ALEX tent founder Mike Oatridge.

While some are thankful to showcase what Alabama is capable of, the kids just want to have fun.

“The City Walk is pretty cool! I don’t know what events they are going to have, I’m just looking forward to seeing a lot of them,” said one young fan.

All the tents open up by three each day and the fun and festivities are free of charge.

