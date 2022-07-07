LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

World Games Plaza takes center stage as the international competition begins

Citywalk opens with free events
By Tristan Ruppert
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - City Walk is getting busier by the minute as Birmingham kicks off the World Games on July 7.

Whether it’s robots, or archery, there is no shortage of tents and booths at City Walk.

“They have a little bit of everything here and I’m looking forward to it,” said Microsoft Vice President Michael Ford.

Ford was stunned to see the City Walk transformation, and believes this is just the start.

“I’m very excited for the kick off. I am very excited for Birmingham, for Alabama because this is my home. Can’t wait to see some of the sports.”

Ford also believes the event will help showcase what Alabama and its Historically Black Colleges are capable of.

“The future is tech. We want to open it up to everybody. We want to be very inclusive of under represented minorities, gender. We want to open up tech to everybody because everybody can thrive with the use of tech.”

Once World Game and local leaders cut the ribbon to officially start the World Games, the crowd began to grow, with thousands taking in the sights and sounds by six in the evening.

“This is exactly what we expect. I believe the crowds will only grow throughout the week. It has been fantastic and the feedback has been great. People from Alabama are proud to showcase the state this way and we are really proud to be able to offer that to them,” said ALEX tent founder Mike Oatridge.

While some are thankful to showcase what Alabama is capable of, the kids just want to have fun.

“The City Walk is pretty cool! I don’t know what events they are going to have, I’m just looking forward to seeing a lot of them,” said one young fan.

All the tents open up by three each day and the fun and festivities are free of charge.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas in Georgia was $4.31 over the weekend....
Owner out nearly $12K after discounting gas for community: ‘It was worth it’
Officials with the city's Planning Department say the couple was violating a code section...
Couple fined $1,500 for parking in their own driveway
Central Alabama CrimeStoppers reports Christina Thurman is back in custody.
Capital murder suspect who escaped Alabama detention facility recaptured
Betty Cobb described as fighter by friends and family
Friends describe Betty Cobb as a fighter after being kidnapped and tied up for hours
Marcus Harper is charged with a deadly shooting in Gate City.
Arrest made in deadly Gate City shooting

Latest News

Grammy-winning Blind Boys of Alabama in closing ceremony
The Blind Boys of Alabama performing at The World Games Closing Ceremony
Team Israel, team USA, and all eight of the men’s teams in ‘sixes’, the new format of lacrosse,...
Israeli Lacrosse team is ready for the World Games
Jefferson County’s Health Department is keeping a close eye on rising COVID cases as visitors...
JCDH keeps an eye on COVID cases as The World Games starts
The heat advisory continues for our area, and that could mean dangerous conditions for the tens...
Beating the heat during The World Games