BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Fans for The World Games 2022 should be aware that a clear-bag policy will be in effect, and there is also a list of prohibited items.

Please refer to this link for more information.

These graphics also show the policies in detail.

Prohibited items and bag policy for TWG (TWG 2022)

Prohibited items and bag policy for TWG (TWG 2022)

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.