LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Woman recorded kicking child faces child abuse charges, police say

Staci Burgy is in the Western Regional Jail awaiting arraignment on child abuse charges.
Staci Burgy is in the Western Regional Jail awaiting arraignment on child abuse charges.(West Virginia Regional Jail)
By WSAZ staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 7:19 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W. Va. (WSAZ/Gray News) – A video posted on social media showing a child being kicked out of a chair by an adult has led to an arrest, according to West Virginia police.

The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that Staci Burgy was arrested on child abuse charges.

In an interview, Burgy admitted it was her in the video but told officials she wasn’t attempting to hurt the child, the Cabell County Sheriff told WSAZ.

Deputies say Burgy told them she was imitating something she saw on a TV show.

Burgy is in the Western Regional Jail awaiting arraignment.

The sheriff’s office is working with the Huntington Police Department on the investigation, according to authorities.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tony White captured in Kentucky
Calhoun Co. Sheriff: Kidnapping suspect found in Kentucky
Officials say 37-year-old Kevin McCarthy and 35-year-old Irina McCarthy were fatally shot while...
Parents of boy, 2, found alone at parade shooting among dead
Officials with the city's Planning Department say the couple was violating a code section...
Couple fined $1,500 for parking in their own driveway
Hoover apartment fire
5 children, 4 adults injured when fire burns units for second time at Hoover apartment complex
Betty Cobb described as fighter by friends and family
Friends describe Betty Cobb as a fighter after being kidnapped and tied up for hours

Latest News

The World Games final preps
Final World Games preparations nearing completion
Croux App offers restaurant staffing solutions
‘Croux’ offers restaurants a creative way to staff up during The World Games
FILE - Greta Gerwig, right, talks to Jerry Harris on the red carpet at the Oscars at the Dolby...
Ex-’Cheer’ star Jerry Harris gets 12 years for child pornography, solicitation charges
The agreement Wednesday comes one day after the FDA placed a hold on its initial order banning...
Juul, FDA suspend court case while e-cigarette ban on hold