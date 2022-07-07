VIDEO: Cullman Police officer able to secure weapon as suspect tries to take it

CULLMAN, Ala. (WBRC) - Surveillance video showed a Cullman Police officer was able to hold onto and secure his weapon as a man attempted to take it from him during a transport escort.

Cullman Police said on July 5, 2022, while working an off-duty job, Officer Matt Hollingsworth was asked to assist in escorting John Robert Harvell to an awaiting transport unit.

Harvell was under arrest for a probation violation at the time, according to officers.

As the officers and Harvell approached a closed door, they said Harvell made an attempt to take Officer Hollingsworth’s duty weapon.

Officer Hollingsworth was able to secure his weapon and get Harvell under control. Cullman Police Officer Sgt. Adam Clark said, “Matt Hollingsworth has been a consistently good officer and we commend him for his quick reaction.”

Clark Officer Hollingsworth is also a field training officer.

Officer secures weapon during incident (Cullman Police Dept./Facebook)

Harvell was charged with Escape 3rd degree.

From the Cullman Police Facebook post, “The Cullman Police Department would like to commend Officer Hollingsworth for his quick reaction and ability to get the subject under control.”

