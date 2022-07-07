Temporary Emergency Services in Tuscaloosa remembers elderly during heat wave

TUSCALOOSA, Ala, (WBRC) - The heat is on for all of us outside, but imagine trying to endure the oppressive temperatures with no air conditioner. That’s what’s happening with a number people during this heat wave.

Just in the last month or so, Temporary Emergency Services in Tuscaloosa says it’s given out 200 fans to those who need them the most.

We found unopened boxes of fans waiting to be given out to those on fixed incomes, one fan per household. The agency also gives out bottled water and Gatorade to the very same folks.

Dr. Karen Thompson-Jackson says the typical case is you have someone who is only receiving around $700 per month, hardly enough to cover an expensive power bill.

“When you receive about $700 a month and your utilities right now are running at least $200 and your grocery bill is probably running $150 and the biggest concern is most of our individuals are on medications, so you’re looking at another $200, so for them it’s extremely hard,” said Dr. Thompson-Jackson, TES’s executive director.

Dr. Thompson-Jackson says Temporary Emergency Services is a United Way agency and could use additional donated fans and water because both items are going rather quickly.

