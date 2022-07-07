Suspect sentenced in one of a fallen officers’ last cases

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A fallen Tuscaloosa police officer is being remembered after a judge sentenced a murder suspect in one of the last cases he investigated.

Investigator Dornell Cousette was shot and killed in the line of duty in 2019. But his work is still be recognized by the department. Cousette investigated juvenile crimes for the Tuscaloosa Police Department. In 2018, he looked into a case involving an 8-week-old baby with multiple skull fractures. That baby was Demarious Henry. The child’s mother was eventually charged in that case. WBRC learned LaKendra Williams, Demarious’ mother, was sentenced to 40 years in prison.

Cousette questioned Williams about what happened. Police say she changed her story several times before admitting to investigator Cousette that she harmed the child for being whiny. Demarious died in February of 2019 after being on life support for more than a year. Police say a few days later, Cousette placed a onesie and pants the baby wore into evidence storage at the police department.

Seven months later, Cousette was killed while trying to apprehend a suspect in an unrelated case. Deputy Chief Sebo Sanders credits Cousette with helping to build a strong case before he died.

“Investigator Cousette was one of a kind. He was a very caring investigator. H worked hard and he was a tremendous loss for the police department. Seeing a case like today to get a 40-year conviction on a case he worked, one of his last cases, it means a lot to the police department,” Sanders said.

The police department also said in a Department Facebook post that they think justice was served for Demarious Henry.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.