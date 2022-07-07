LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Suspect sentenced in one of a fallen officers’ last cases

By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 8:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A fallen Tuscaloosa police officer is being remembered after a judge sentenced a murder suspect in one of the last cases he investigated.

Investigator Dornell Cousette was shot and killed in the line of duty in 2019. But his work is still be recognized by the department. Cousette investigated juvenile crimes for the Tuscaloosa Police Department. In 2018, he looked into a case involving an 8-week-old baby with multiple skull fractures. That baby was Demarious Henry. The child’s mother was eventually charged in that case. WBRC learned LaKendra Williams, Demarious’ mother, was sentenced to 40 years in prison.

Cousette questioned Williams about what happened. Police say she changed her story several times before admitting to investigator Cousette that she harmed the child for being whiny. Demarious died in February of 2019 after being on life support for more than a year. Police say a few days later, Cousette placed a onesie and pants the baby wore into evidence storage at the police department.

Seven months later, Cousette was killed while trying to apprehend a suspect in an unrelated case. Deputy Chief Sebo Sanders credits Cousette with helping to build a strong case before he died.

“Investigator Cousette was one of a kind. He was a very caring investigator. H worked hard and he was a tremendous loss for the police department. Seeing a case like today to get a 40-year conviction on a case he worked, one of his last cases, it means a lot to the police department,” Sanders said.

The police department also said in a Department Facebook post that they think justice was served for Demarious Henry.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials with the city's Planning Department say the couple was violating a code section...
Couple fined $1,500 for parking in their own driveway
Central Alabama CrimeStoppers reports Christina Thurman is back in custody.
Capital murder suspect who escaped Alabama detention facility recaptured
According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas in Georgia was $4.31 over the weekend....
Owner out nearly $12K after discounting gas for community: ‘It was worth it’
Betty Cobb described as fighter by friends and family
Friends describe Betty Cobb as a fighter after being kidnapped and tied up for hours
Marcus Harper is charged with a deadly shooting in Gate City.
Arrest made in deadly Gate City shooting

Latest News

Dornell Cousette's final case
Dornell Cousette's final case
4-year-old suffers partial vision loss after fireworks injury
Four-year-old loses vision to firework injury
With World Games opening ceremonies beginning in just under 24 hours, there are still tickets...
Tickets still available for most World Games events
Many vehicle maintenance shops are experiencing shipping delays.
Local mechanic says shipping issues are causing vehicle repair delays