New program aimed at increasing youth knowledge of U.S. History

MONTEVALLO, Ala. (WBRC) -

Troy University and the American Village are creating a youth leaders program designed to educate students on the history of the United States.

Melanie Poole, Communications officer for The American Village, said Troy’s record is outstanding in the area of leadership, and they look forward to this partnership.

“Helping us get in front of hundreds and thousands of youths and teachers with the love of American history and the stewardship of our liberties,” Poole said.

This has been about three years in the making and is open to high school juniors and seniors.

“A three-hour course in civic and leadership will be offered to anyone that would like to participate,” Poole said. “The agreement will also offer a summer program for high school youth as well as perhaps in service programs for teachers to be.”

More information can be found on Troy Universities website at Troy.edu.

