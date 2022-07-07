LawCall
Mexico seizes ‘historic’ half-ton of fentanyl at warehouse

Mexico seized a half-ton of fentanyl at a warehouse in the northern city of Culiacan.
Mexico seized a half-ton of fentanyl at a warehouse in the northern city of Culiacan.(LobodaPhoto via canva)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MEXICO CITY (AP) - Mexico’s army and National Guard have made what they call a “historic” seizure of over a half-ton of fentanyl at a warehouse in the northern city of Culiacan.

Synthetic opioids like fentanyl have been behind a major increase in overdose deaths in the United States.

As little as two milligrams of fentanyl can be lethal.

The nearly 1,200 pounds found at the warehouse could have produced millions of the counterfeit pills in which fentanyl is usually offered.

The Defense Department said Thursday that over a half-ton of meth was also found in the July 2 raid.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

