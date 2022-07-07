Man struck in hit and run in Columbiana

COLUMBIANA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Columbiana Police Department needs your help identifying a vehicle they believe was involved in a hit and run.

Police tell WBRC FOX6 the vehicle hit 46-year-old victim Chadwick Blankenship on Saturday June 11, 2022, around 2 p.m. on HWY 70 near the Career Technical Education Center and the Shelby County DHR facility.

Inv. John Hall said Blankenship was walking along HWY 70 when he was struck out of camera range.

This is where the police department needs the public’s help.

They think this was a 2010 or newer white Dodge Ram dually 3500 that can be seen hauling a double axel trailer possibly carrying a rear engine zero turn mower.

“The victim is currently in the hospital critical but stable. There are no criminal charges pending as of this point as the driver of the vehicle listed may not even be aware the incident even occurred,” Hall said. “This is an outcry to the public in assistance for a good Samaritan or even the person driving to reach out so that the family of the victim may have closure.”

If you are the driver or happen to have any information regarding the case, contact the Columbiana Police Department at 205-669-5511.

