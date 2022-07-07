Local mechanic says shipping issues are causing vehicle repair delays

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Drivers are waiting weeks, sometimes months, to get their cars fixed because of nationwide supply chain issues. It’s a problem that’s backing up car shops.

Depending on what’s wrong with the car, and where the parts are coming from, determines how long someone could be waiting.

“It’s unfortunate, but that’s what’s happening right now,” said Edgar Barron, the shop foreman at Long-Lewis Ford in Hoover. “Let’s say you’re waiting for a body panel or an engine, I’ve had people waiting for at least 3+ months for parts to come in.”

Barron says he started noticing the problem at the beginning of the year.

“We’ve been having a lot of issues receiving parts,” he said. “It can be anything from body parts, to engines, to electrical components are the biggest problems that we’re having right now.”

Shipping issues, he says, are to blame.

“Now the parts made in America -- we’re not having that problem but anything shipped overseas, body panels or electronics, we definitely are having issues and it all has to do with pretty much we think is shipping issues,” said Barron. “The supply is getting greater and the demand is getting greater for all these parts and they just cannot keep up for the amount that we need.”

It’s causing some auto shops to pay more too, including at Long-Lewis Ford. Barron says depending on the weight of an item, shipping can be between 5-15% more costly. So far though, Barron adds they haven’t had to transfer the additional price to the customer.

All he asks now is for people to be patient.

“We’re trying our best,” he added. “As the parts come in, we’re doing our best to call the customer and say, ‘Hey your part’s here.’ We’re also telling them ‘Hey, we’re doing our best to get this part on your vehicle and out the door.’”

Barron says keeping up with vehicle maintenance is the best way to try and keep your vehicle on the road, but he adds avoiding a wreck or electric malfunction can be difficult so just be prepared for a possible wait.

