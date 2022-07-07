LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Libertarian Party gains full ballot access in Alabama

(KKTV)
By Erin Davis
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Voters across the state will see three names for certain races on November’s ballot. For the first time in over 20 years, the Libertarian Party earned enough signatures to have complete ballot access. The party has candidates running for different offices from county sheriffs, and positions in the state house, to the governor’s office.

Jonathan Realz is the libertarian candidate running to be the representative for the state’s 2nd Congressional District he says their party is socially liberal but fiscally conservative.

He and other members of his party want to cut the gas and grocery tax, but also want to make sure their economic policies have positive long-term impacts.

After not being completely on the ballot for 20 years, Realz sees no major challenges. Instead, he says the party can finally educate voters on who they are.

“Because I am not a Republican or Democrat, I’m able to have conversations with people that would immediately jump to conclusions about me just based on political party,” said Realz.

Secretary of State John Merrill says voters don’t have to vote for the same party in every race, so this will give voters more options this fall.

“Not just Democrats or Republicans, but also libertarians. And in some instances where other third-party candidates have gained ballot access, there’ll be an additional name on that ballot,” said Merrill. “There’s always the opportunity for voters to write in the name of the candidate of their choice in the preference for that particular race. But that’s on a blank spot where they have to complete that and then fill in the oval to register the vote.”

Merrill says there are 65 qualified libertarian candidates. You can find a complete list on the Secretary of State’s website.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas in Georgia was $4.31 over the weekend....
Owner out nearly $12K after discounting gas for community: ‘It was worth it’
Officials with the city's Planning Department say the couple was violating a code section...
Couple fined $1,500 for parking in their own driveway
Central Alabama CrimeStoppers reports Christina Thurman is back in custody.
Capital murder suspect who escaped Alabama detention facility recaptured
Betty Cobb described as fighter by friends and family
Friends describe Betty Cobb as a fighter after being kidnapped and tied up for hours
Marcus Harper is charged with a deadly shooting in Gate City.
Arrest made in deadly Gate City shooting

Latest News

Protesters gather outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Friday, June 24, 2022. The Supreme...
Some US clinics stop doing abortions as ruling takes hold
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall has filed an emergency motion to dissolve a preliminary...
Court lifts injunction on state abortion law
Roe v. Wade falls: Alabama leaders, organizations react to Supreme Court’s vote
Mo Brooks was defeated on June 21 by Katie Britt in the U.S. Senate Republican primary.
Email shows Rep. Brooks requested pardon from former-President Trump