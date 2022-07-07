Kidnapping victim Betty Cobb home recovering, thanks those who searched for her

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The man accused of kidnapping a 75-year-old Calhoun County woman is still in a Kentucky jail as of July 6.

Police said Tony White targeted her while she was grocery shopping over the holiday.

Kentucky police told WBRC that White is still awaiting trial to find out when he can be extradited back to Alabama. That trial could be as early as Friday, but his alleged victim Betty Cobb is home recovering now.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department said Cobb’s case is unique, but a good reminder to always be aware when you’re out.

“I don’t think she knew that person was ever following her,” Calhoun County Sheriff Mathew Wade said. “I think it was a big relief, knowing he was not physically able to come back to her house.”

Calhoun County Sheriff Mathew Wade said Cobb told him that she thanks God she is alive and thanks all those who searched for her.

“She will need lots of support and prayers,” Wade said. “But, people in this community won’t forget about her. This kind of stuff doesn’t happen real often and that is a blessing, but when it does it is very traumatic, very dangerous, and very violent.”

That’s why Wade said you have to be on high alert when in parking lots, large crowds, or even in your own neighborhood.

“If you see something out of the ordinary, actually act on it,” he said. “Be observant, follow your gut, listen to it, and act upon it.”

He said if you can, try and take pictures of the suspect, stay in large crowds, and park in well lit areas.

“Always be prepared to defend yourself and have a plan,” Wade said. “Always have the mindset of Ms. Betty Cobb. Her idea was to win, fight, live and she did all of those things. She is a brave woman, an inspiration.”

WBRC spoke with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department too. They said they also do not see many adult kidnapping cases, but with The World Games just one day away, they are asking everyone to be extra cautious and if you see something, say something.

