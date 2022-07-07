Israeli Lacrosse team is ready for the World Games

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Athletes are in the Magic City, some for the first time as the World Games finally kicked off in Birmingham.

Matthew Flapan and Yakov Silberlicht love the Magic City...even if they don’t know exactly where they are.

“Wait are we close to Florida right now?” Silberlicht asked.

The World Games brought Team Israel to Birmingham for the first time!

“There are sports here that I am also googling myself, so its interesting to open up dialogue with other countries,” Flapan said.

Which is easy to do! The athletes are staying together in dorms on UAB’s campus.

“Based after an Olympic village, cool to see other countries and represent out sport on the national stage,” Flapan said.

Silberlicht said it’s an honor.

“Bringing a taste of Israel to the world, and Birmingham, just because I think Israel gets a certain stigma, certain vibe on their tv screens,” Silberlicht said.

The two have lived in Tel Aviv for a decade after leaving New York.

“You know its a welcoming place on the Mediterranean, it’s 10 months of sunshine,” Flapan said.

As much as they want to share their love for Israel, Silberlicht said he hopes to learn about other cultures while in Birmingham.

“You know add to our perspective of what’s out there and learn and grow as humans,” Silberlicht said.

Team Israel, team USA, and all eight of the men’s teams in ‘sixes’, the new format of lacrosse, start competing on July 8 at PNC Field in downtown Birmingham.

