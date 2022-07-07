Honor guards will play special role in deputy’s funeral

BIBB COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - There are so many facets connected to Bibb County Sheriff’s Deputy Brad Johnson’s funeral on July 8. The planning, making sure all the logistics come together for a special but utterly sad occasion. The Honor Guards play a vital role in terms of reverence and respect for the fallen.

It dates back to 1948 in the military, and over the years the Honor Guard expanded to include fallen police officers and firefighters. Deputy Brad Johnson is being honored right now.

Centreville Mayor Mike Oakley knows all too well the beauty behind the Honor Guard concept, for he was one of them during his time in the military years ago.

“It’s hard to transfer or to explain the feeling of brotherhood or sisterhood...it doesn’t matter...you feel with people in comrades and arms in uniform,” said Mayor Oakley.

Two Honor Guards have guarded deputy Brad Johnson’s casket since it arrived in Centreville.

“It’s more symbolic...you lift their spirits up...kind of a like an old Irish wake,” Mayor Oakley said.

Draped with an American flag, the guards have taken turns, never missing a moment 24/7. It is not only a privilege but an ‘honor’ to be selected for such a lofty assignment.

“You gotta be an officer in good standing and you have to have what I would call good military bearing,” said Mayor Oakley.

“We’ll have folks coming in from around the nation that will honor a man they never knew,” said Chris Heisler, founder and president of The Honor Network..

Deputy Brad Johnson’s death marks the first time in 115 years Bibb County has lost a deputy in the line of duty, according to Heisler.

“This is a unique thing and not done very often and hopefully will never have to be done again,” said Heisler.

Brad Johnson’s funeral looms large as the county prepares itself for the final, tearful goodbye. The Honor Guards will be there every step of the way, all the way to the brave deputy’s final resting place.

After the funeral at the University of Montevallo, the procession will make its way through town... around the courthouse... and to Pineland Cemetery just down the road. That part of the service will be private.

