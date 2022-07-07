LawCall
Four-year-old loses vision to firework injury

By Brittany Dionne
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 6:02 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A four-year-old little girl has lost part of her vision according to her mother who said it was due to the girl being hit in the eye with a firework on the 4th of July.

Abbie Harkins said her family was in a packed parking lot off of W Valley Ave, waiting to watch Thunder on the Mountain. But, before the big show, she said people began lighting their own fireworks and her daughter, Scarlett, was hit in the face.

“Do you see that thing on my eye? See that thing,” 4-year-old Scarlett Harkins tugged on her left eye.

Scarlett Harkins showed her bloodied, bruised eye.

Scarlett’s mother, Abbie Harkins, said her daughter was diagnosed with retinal bleeding, severe bruising, cuts, and vision loss.

“It blasts off in my eye,” Scarlett explained.

“She can’t see out of her eye. She can’t see,” Harkins said.

The mother of three was distraught.

She said the colorful flame from the firework hit their truck’s windshield,  then landed on Scarlett,  who was sitting in the back with other small children.

“My twins are two, they were in the back with her. It could’ve been them too. We literally had a truck full of kids,” Harkins cried.

Her family took a picture of two people they believed to be involved.

“The one that’s shorter, he had a blue thing in his hand. It was a torch. Just from looking at them, he was anywhere from 13 to 16,” she recalled.

Harkins said she filed a report with Homewood Police.

No criminal charges had been filed at the time this article was written.

“I want them to know what they did to my baby. I want them to know the pain that she is feeling,” Harkins cried.

Harkins said Scarlett was taken to Children’s hospital emergency where she had to be sedated due to the pain.  She said doctors told her they would have to wait and see if Scarlett’s vision would fully return.

Harkins said she hoped people would be more careful when playing with fireworks after seeing what happened to her daughter.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

