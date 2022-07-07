First Alert: Heat Advisory extended through Friday evening

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Thursday everyone! The big story in the short term is the heat and humidity. The National Weather Service has extended the heat advisory to continue into today and tomorrow. The combination of heat and humidity will likely make it feel like it is 105°F-108°F this afternoon. Please make sure you take several breaks and stay hydrated if you work outside. Temperatures this morning remain very warm and muggy. Most spots are in the mid to upper 70s. Patchy fog can’t be ruled out in locations that received rainfall yesterday evening. Areas to watch for patchy fog through 9 AM include Etowah, Cherokee, and St. Clair counties. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us mostly dry with a partly cloudy sky. It’s rainy in parts of Georgia, so be careful if you plan on driving east into the Atlanta area. We are looking at another hot and muggy afternoon. High temperatures are forecast to climb into the mid 90s with westerly winds at 5-10 mph. We’ll hold on to a 30-40% chance for widely scattered showers and storms this afternoon and evening. Best coverage will likely occur north and east of Birmingham today. Any storm that forms in east Alabama could become strong. Main threat will be frequent lightning, strong wind gusts, and locally heavy rain. If you plan on attending the Opening Ceremony of the World Games this evening in Protective Stadium, get ready for a warm and muggy night. Temperatures will likely cool into the mid 80s with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. An isolated shower or storm can’t be ruled out, but I think the ceremony should end up mostly dry.

Heat Continues Friday: The heat and humidity will stick around tomorrow. A heat advisory has been extended through 9 PM Friday. We will likely start tomorrow morning off mostly dry and warm with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Patchy fog can’t be ruled out in spots that receive rainfall today. We’ll hold on to a 40% chance for scattered showers and storms tomorrow afternoon and evening. Any storm that forms could become strong. Highs are forecast to climb into the mid to upper 90s with feels like temperatures at or above 105°F. UV Index remains very high, so please apply sunscreen and drink plenty of water throughout the day if you plan on being outdoors.

Next Big Thing: A weak cold front will begin to move into Alabama as we head into the weekend. A series of disturbances could develop on Saturday and give us rounds of showers and thunderstorms. Our best chance for stormy weather will likely occur Saturday evening. We’ll briefly heat up into the low to mid 90s Saturday afternoon depending on cloud cover and the extent of storms across the area. Rain chance Saturday has increased to 70%. The Storm Prediction Center has a marginal risk- threat level one out of five - for all of Central Alabama Saturday. A few storms could become strong or severe. The main threat will be damaging winds, frequent lightning, heavy rainfall, and possibly small hail. Make sure you monitor the WBRC First Alert Weather App if you plan on attending the World Games or hang out at the pool or lakes this weekend. It will notify you if heavy rain or lightning is nearby. Remember that when thunder roars, go indoors!

Sunday’s Forecast: Sunday is shaping up to be partly to mostly cloudy with slightly cooler temperatures. We could see lingering showers and storms Sunday morning as a cold front pushes through Central Alabama. The front will likely stall along I-20 Sunday afternoon. The best chance for showers and storms Sunday will likely occur along and south of I-20. We’ll end up with a partly sunny sky with highs in the lower 90s.

Unsettled Pattern Next Week: The latest model runs have flopped from yesterday, so there’s plenty of uncertainty in the long range forecast on exactly what will occur across Central Alabama. Yesterday, our weather models were showing mostly dry and hot conditions, but now they are showing higher chances of rain and slightly cooler temperatures. We’ll hold on to a 30-40% chance for scattered storms for the first half of next week. High temperatures are forecast to climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s. Higher rain chances will be possible by next Wednesday and Thursday as another cold front tries to move through the area.

Tropical Update: The tropics remain quiet for the next five days. If you plan on heading to the Alabama Gulf Coast, the forecast will likely end up partly cloudy with isolated storm chances through Saturday. Highs in the upper 80s. Sunday and Monday of next week could end up wet and stormy across the Gulf Coast. Rip current threat will remain in the low to moderate category. There’s also a risk for jellyfish, especially at Orange Beach.

