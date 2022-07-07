Enjoy Life Natural Brands issues voluntary recall of some baked goods

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A brand of healthy snacks is recalling some of its baked goods.

Enjoy Life Natural Brands issued a voluntary recall, citing the potential presence of a foreign material.

The company found hard plastic pieces in some products after an internal quality assurance review.

The products in question were sold online and in retail stores across Canada and the United States.

For a full list of potentially affected products, visit this website.

Some of the products were sold at select Walmart stores. For a full list of stores, visit this website.

