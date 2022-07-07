LawCall
Dread River’s Whiskey BBQ Sauce

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Dread River's Whiskey BBQ Sauce

Ingredients:

1 quarter of a large yellow onion, small dice

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 tsp each of salt, black pepper, chili powder, smoked paprika, dry mustard

1/2 tsp each of cumin, red pepper flakes

1/4-1/2 tsp cayenne

3 fl. oz. apple cider vinegar

1/2 tsp hot sauce

2 1/2 C. Ketchup

1 1/2 Tbl Worcestershire

1/4-1/2 C. Whiskey OR 1 C. porter beer

2 fl. oz. Honey

6 Tbl Brown Sugar

Directions:

1. Using a small amount of vegetable oil, sweat the onion and garlic on low heat until soft and almost translucent.

2. Stir in all spices until the onions are well coated. Turn the temperature up a little and allow the spices to bloom for 3-5 minutes. Some will probably stick to the bottom, but that is okay.

3. Stir in all the liquids and brown sugar until sugar is dissolved and you have a homogenous mixture.

4. Let simmer until you reach your preferred consistency and flavor.

5. When finished, remove from heat and let cool.

