DNA could confirm if Calhoun Co. kidnapping suspect had other victims

By Bria Chatman and WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Since 75-year-old Betty Cobb went missing, Calhoun Co. Sheriff Matthew Wade says there have three phases to the investigation. First, finding Ms. Cobb alive, Second, arresting Tony White. And now officials are working to determine if White is linked to similar crimes that have happened in the area.

Officers want to see if White’s DNA matches the suspect in those cases.

“[As far as] the DNA process we’ve pulled all the strings we can pull. We’ve sent it to the FBI in Quantico. We’ve got stuff going to our state lab. We’ve asked them to put it at the front of the line but it still takes time. Until we get that. It’s not a fifteen-minute test. It’s a science. It’s got to be done right. It’s got to be done a way we can use it in court and be used against him to make sure we have a successful prosecution.”

Tony Lamar White, suspect in the kidnapping of a 75-year-old woman, was arrested in Kentucky.
Tony Lamar White, suspect in the kidnapping of a 75-year-old woman, was arrested in Kentucky.(Calhoun Co. Sheriff's Office)
Sheriff Wade also asks if there are any other victims, to come forward and contact the sheriff’s office.

“If he’s done those two then he’s probably done more. So this will be months worth of work. We’re going to do everything we can to be sure if there is anybody, that we find out who that is and try to bring justice to them.”

White is currently facing kidnapping and burglary charges.

