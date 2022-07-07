‘Croux’ offers restaurants a creative way to staff up during The World Games

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Many restaurants are hard at work making their final preparations for the beginning of The World Games.

Several expect large crowds and slammed establishments over the next ten days, but staffing remains a critical issue.

Restaurants like Eugene’s, who have several locations, are calling employees in from other establishments. Still, not everyone has that luxury and some are getting creative to try and take on the challenge.

A handful of entrepreneurs and individuals with experience in the restaurant industry have created an app called “Croux”.

We first told you about this app when it was in its beta phase back in April. Since then, it has grown rapidly.

Right now, more than 250 individuals are using the app and are already picking up shifts around Birmingham.

Over 70 restaurants have signed up for the app with dozens already using it to help fill out their staff.

The team’s goal: to connect talent with restaurants in need of help, and help Birmingham make the best impression possible for visitors.

“This has been a long standing issue in our industry and now we are up against a ticking time bomb with The World Games. We want to ensure that Birmingham is ready to go and ready to support the many people who are coming to visit our city for the very first time,” said Croux Co-founder and CEO Jennifer Ryan.

The team is currently working to approve another 250 talent applications to further help with the staffing shortage restaurants are experiencing.

