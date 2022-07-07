Community ready to honor Bibb Co. Deputy Brad Johnson

BIBB COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Plans continue to come together for Bibb County Deputy Brad Johnson’s funeral on Friday.

You’ll recall deputy Johnson was shot and later died after pursuing an armed suspect. The procession will come through Centreville after the funeral service.

Centreville has a population of around 3,000. We have no way of knowing if all 3,000 will turn out, but two people say they won’t miss it for anything.

Peggy Smith thought so much of Deputy Johnson she not only plans to stand along the procession route when it comes through town Friday afternoon, but will also shut down her City Café diner for the entire day to honor the fallen deputy.

“We’re really upset over this and Brad had helped me in many, many ways,” said Peggy Smith.

The public visitation and funeral will take place starting Friday morning at the University of Montevallo Student Activity Center. Afterwards, the procession will come directly through downtown Centreville, and Kimberly Bailey will also join Peggy Smith to offer her final salute to a life well lived in such a short amount of time. Deputy Johnson was only 32 years old.

“I’ll be thinking about how sad this situation is and praying for his family,” said Bailey.

“How well liked he was and the many things he had done outside this place. He saved my home from burning completely up at one time last December. He came in and told the firefighters what to do and he was just a fellow officer,” said Smith.

The final salute, the last goodbye, now two days away.

After the public goodbye, there will be a private burial service for Deputy Johnson.

