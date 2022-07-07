Community Foodbank of Central Alabama giving 600 families free food, first come first serve

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With the cost of groceries going up, one local food bank said many families are struggling with having enough food.

The Community Food Bank of Central Alabama is giving out boxes of free food to 600 families on July 7 starting at 10 a.m. It’s first come first serve and they are expecting a crowd.

Interim Executive Director Nicole Williams said usually hundreds of people are already in line when they open, so come early.

It’s at the Church of the Highlands in Fultondale and Williams said this distribution is different than previous. Usually their food boxes have more shelf and dry goods, but because of supply chain issues and inflation, these boxes are packed full of more fresh produce.

It’s enough to feed a family of four for seven to ten days and Williams said they will be packing foods and items specifically for kids.

“We worry about kids in the summer,” Williams said. “Those that generally get their food at school, so we are worried about kids having healthy meals and enough to eat during the summer. This is just one way we can reach out to families.”

Williams said they will be passing out coloring books, frisbees, and free boxes for kids.

