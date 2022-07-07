LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Community Foodbank of Central Alabama giving 600 families free food, first come first serve

By Lauren Jackson
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 11:15 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With the cost of groceries going up, one local food bank said many families are struggling with having enough food.

The Community Food Bank of Central Alabama is giving out boxes of free food to 600 families on July 7 starting at 10 a.m. It’s first come first serve and they are expecting a crowd.

Interim Executive Director Nicole Williams said usually hundreds of people are already in line when they open, so come early.

It’s at the Church of the Highlands in Fultondale and Williams said this distribution is different than previous. Usually their food boxes have more shelf and dry goods, but because of supply chain issues and inflation, these boxes are packed full of more fresh produce.

It’s enough to feed a family of four for seven to ten days and Williams said they will be packing foods and items specifically for kids.

“We worry about kids in the summer,” Williams said. “Those that generally get their food at school, so we are worried about kids having healthy meals and enough to eat during the summer. This is just one way we can reach out to families.”

Williams said they will be passing out coloring books, frisbees, and free boxes for kids.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tony White captured in Kentucky
Calhoun Co. Sheriff: Kidnapping suspect found in Kentucky
Officials say 37-year-old Kevin McCarthy and 35-year-old Irina McCarthy were fatally shot while...
Parents of boy, 2, found alone at parade shooting among dead
Officials with the city's Planning Department say the couple was violating a code section...
Couple fined $1,500 for parking in their own driveway
Hoover apartment fire
5 children, 4 adults injured when fire burns units for second time at Hoover apartment complex
Betty Cobb described as fighter by friends and family
Friends describe Betty Cobb as a fighter after being kidnapped and tied up for hours

Latest News

With World Games opening ceremonies beginning in just under 24 hours, there are still tickets...
Tickets still available for most World Games events
Many vehicle maintenance shops are experiencing shipping delays.
Local mechanic says shipping issues are causing vehicle repair delays
Bibb County Deputy Brad Johnson is being honored with the United States Honor Flag and a 24/7...
Bibb County fallen deputy honored with U.S. Honor Flag
Sheriff: Kidnapping victim relieved suspect in custody
Kidnapping victim Betty Cobb home recovering, thanks those who searched for her