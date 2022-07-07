City of Birmingham declares State of Emergency during The World Games 2022

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham City Council called an emergency meeting on Thursday, July 7, 2022, in order to declare a State of Emergency during The World Games 2022.

A City of Birmingham spokesperson released this statement: The action by the Birmingham City Council allows the City to streamline resources to provide for The World Games over the course of the 11-day period.

This allows the City the flexibility to enter into agreements with other entities without further action from the Council.

This is a proactive approach to address any unanticipated needs throughout the event.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.