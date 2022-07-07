LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

City of Birmingham declares State of Emergency during The World Games 2022

(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham City Council called an emergency meeting on Thursday, July 7, 2022, in order to declare a State of Emergency during The World Games 2022.

A City of Birmingham spokesperson released this statement: The action by the Birmingham City Council allows the City to streamline resources to provide for The World Games over the course of the 11-day period.

This allows the City the flexibility to enter into agreements with other entities without further action from the Council.

This is a proactive approach to address any unanticipated needs throughout the event.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas in Georgia was $4.31 over the weekend....
Owner out nearly $12K after discounting gas for community: ‘It was worth it’
Officials with the city's Planning Department say the couple was violating a code section...
Couple fined $1,500 for parking in their own driveway
Central Alabama CrimeStoppers reports Christina Thurman is back in custody.
Capital murder suspect who escaped Alabama detention facility recaptured
Betty Cobb described as fighter by friends and family
Friends describe Betty Cobb as a fighter after being kidnapped and tied up for hours
Marcus Harper is charged with a deadly shooting in Gate City.
Arrest made in deadly Gate City shooting

Latest News

4/16/22 MFB A Day Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) Photo by University of Alabama Athletics
Single game tickets on sale soon for Alabama Football
The World Games final preps
Final World Games preparations nearing completion
Croux App offers restaurant staffing solutions
‘Croux’ offers restaurants a creative way to staff up during The World Games
PELHAM POLICE
Pelham Police preparing for possible surge in human trafficking