Chilton Co. gets first K-9 school resource officer

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Thorsby Police Department and Thorsby High School will be adding a new school resource officer to their patrol soon.

Meet Koda! We’re told Thorsby Officer Josh Hubbard will be Koda’s handler.

It's official. Working together with the great people at Thorsby Police Department, Thorsby High School, and the Thorsby...

Posted by TruMark K9 on Thursday, July 7, 2022

The folks at TruMark K9 posted about the addition on Facebook Thursday morning.

Koda is the first K-9 SRO in Chilton County, according to the post.

