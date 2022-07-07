LawCall
Alabama Forestry Commission employee killed in tragic accident

Officials with the Alabama Forestry Commission say they are investigating after an employee was...
Officials with the Alabama Forestry Commission say they are investigating after an employee was killed in an accident on July 6 in Washington County.(MGN)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the Alabama Forestry Commission say they are investigating after an employee was killed in an accident on July 6 in Washington County.

Officials say 36-year-old Brett Savage was with a crew removing a communications tower, when the tower fell and killed him.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and loved ones of Brett. “All of us at the Alabama Forestry Commission are terribly saddened by his loss,” said State Forester Rick Oates.

Savage had been with the agency for three months.

