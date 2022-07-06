LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox, family dealing with COVID

Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox is working from home this week, but expects to return to the...
Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox is working from home this week, but expects to return to the office next week.(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox and his family are dealing with COVID-19, he announced on his Facebook page.

Mayor Maddox released this statement:

As so many of you have experienced, in the past week, our family has been dealing with COVID-19. Thankfully, our cases have been mild, and we realize what a blessing that truly is. We have been touched by the kindness shown by so many - Tuscaloosa is an amazing place to call home.

As for me, I am working from home, but cancelled my attendance at all events. I should return to work next week.

Lastly, thank you to Dr. Ramesh Peramsetty and his dedicated staff for taking care of our family. Like so many in our community, I am impressed with his team’s responsiveness and compassion to patient care. Dr. P., along with DCH, urgent care facilities, medical offices, doctors, nurses, practitioners, technicians and all our heroes in Tuscaloosa’s medical community, have done so much to keep us safe. Thank you!

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tony White captured in Kentucky
Calhoun Co. Sheriff: Kidnapping suspect found in Kentucky
Officials say 37-year-old Kevin McCarthy and 35-year-old Irina McCarthy were fatally shot while...
Parents of boy, 2, found alone at parade shooting among dead
Officials with the city's Planning Department say the couple was violating a code section...
Couple fined $1,500 for parking in their own driveway
Hoover apartment fire
5 children, 4 adults injured when fire burns units for second time at Hoover apartment complex
Th boat operator was arrested and charged with vehicular homicide, driving a vessel while...
Man arrested after teenage girl hit by propeller after going overboard on boat

Latest News

The 21x6 foot sign was the inspiration of Scott Douglas, Executive Director of Greater...
Some Birmingham faith leaders put up sign to bring attention to death row case
Update your paycheck deductions to maximize your money
Update your paycheck deductions to maximize your money
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield warms-up before an NFL football game against the...
Carolina Panthers trade for Cleveland Browns QB Baker Mayfield
Micah Anderson
Hueytown man accused of hitting, killing man on I-20/59 in Tuscaloosa Co.