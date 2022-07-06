Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox, family dealing with COVID

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox and his family are dealing with COVID-19, he announced on his Facebook page.

Mayor Maddox released this statement:

As so many of you have experienced, in the past week, our family has been dealing with COVID-19. Thankfully, our cases have been mild, and we realize what a blessing that truly is. We have been touched by the kindness shown by so many - Tuscaloosa is an amazing place to call home.

As for me, I am working from home, but cancelled my attendance at all events. I should return to work next week.

Lastly, thank you to Dr. Ramesh Peramsetty and his dedicated staff for taking care of our family. Like so many in our community, I am impressed with his team’s responsiveness and compassion to patient care. Dr. P., along with DCH, urgent care facilities, medical offices, doctors, nurses, practitioners, technicians and all our heroes in Tuscaloosa’s medical community, have done so much to keep us safe. Thank you!

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.