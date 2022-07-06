Tuscaloosa Co. crews avoid heat by coming to work early

TUSCALOOSA CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Many Alabama municipalities are feeling the impact of this latest heatwave. But municipality employees still have a job to do regardless of the weather conditions.

That’s why one West Alabama County adjusted the schedules of some workers to get their jobs done while also trying to avoid the hottest times of the day. A heat advisory is effect for Central Alabama counties until through Thursday evening.

In Tuscaloosa County, several county workers started coming early in April. Some of the 26 maintenance workers for Tuscaloosa County clock-in before sunrise to get their work done during the coolest parts of the day. WBRC was outside the Tuscaloosa County Courthouse when the lawncare team was cutting grass and leaf blowing. They cut grass, did weed eating and edged the lawn among other tasks. They’re also responsible for performing these same tasks at the county jail, the downtown license office and other county-owned buildings. These workers are coming in at 5am to do the work.

Tuscaloosa County’s Maintenance Superintendent said this is being done so they can avoid working outside during what’s typically the hottest times of the day.

“My lawn care guys, they actually come in every morning really early, I mean the reason is because of the heat. And we’re able to get things done earlier. And by the time the afternoon comes, it’s so hot in the afternoon that these guys are just more effective in the morning,” according to Ryan Sabbagh.

All county employees are being encouraged to stay hydrated and to keep a cooler with water or something else to drink with them. The county even provides them with ice to make sure what they are drinking stays cold.

