Train accident closes lanes in Talladega County

Train tracks stock image
(Lisa Baird / Pixabay; stephswift / Pixabay)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TALLADEGA Co., Ala. (WBRC) - A single-vehicle crash involving a train caused a road closure on Wednesday, July 6, according to Alabama State Troopers. It happened around 8:28 a.m.

Troopers said all lanes near 700 Gene Stewart Blvd., in Talladega County were blocked because of the accident.


No word on injuries.

