Train accident closes lanes in Talladega County

TALLADEGA Co., Ala. (WBRC) - A single-vehicle crash involving a train caused a road closure on Wednesday, July 6, according to Alabama State Troopers. It happened around 8:28 a.m.

Troopers said all lanes near 700 Gene Stewart Blvd., in Talladega County were blocked because of the accident.

No word on injuries.

