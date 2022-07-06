LawCall
Slice: The Chilton Pizza

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Pizza dough

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

2 oz  shaved red onions

2 oz arugula

Grilled Chilton County peaches

¼ cup Parmesan cheese

½ cup smoked gouda cheese

½ cup smoked pork shoulder

¼ cup aged gouda cheese

¼ cup almonds

Directions:

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Begin building pizza by drizzling olive oil on dough. Add ingredients; cover with the cheeses and top with the smoked pork shoulder and grilled Chilton County peaches. Cook for about 20 minutes or until crust is golden brown and cheese has melted. Allow to cool slightly. Before serving, top The Chilton pizza with balsamic reduction.

